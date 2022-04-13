Video: Grayson Waller Ends Relationship With Sanga After WWE NXT

The WWE NXT 2.0 duo of Grayson Waller and Sanga is over already.

Last night’s NXT main event saw Pretty Deadly capture the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles by winning a five-team Gauntlet Match that also featured Waller and Sanga, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Legado del Fantasma, and The Creed Brothers, who started the match and finished the match but came up short against Pretty Deadly. Waller and Sanga, the third team to enter, were eliminated by The Creed Brothers after just a few minutes in the match, with Sanga taking the pin for the elimination. That match also saw Waller remove his sling, revealing that he was never injured.

As seen in the post-show video below, Waller lashed out over Sanga getting pinned, and called him 350 pounds of crap. Waller declared that their business and personal relationships are done, and he’s now headed to the top of NXT by himself.

“I am the smartest man in this industry right now,” Waller declared. “For two weeks I had everyone fooled, everyone thought I was injured because I put a video online. All the flubs, all the idiots on Twitter thought I was injured because I put up a few photos with my sling on. I didn’t need no sling and I had the perfect plan to make sure that I walked out tonight the tag team champion, and a lot of people might say that I lost tonight, but I didn’t lose, Sanga lost! I did everything it takes and right now I should be standing before you with gold around my waist, but I’m not because for three months I’ve been carrying around 350 pounds of crap, and I’m not going to do it anymore. Sanga… our business relationship – done, our personal relationship – done. I don’t need anyone, I have never needed anyone, and right now Grayson Waller is about to go to the top of NXT, and I’m going to do it how I’ve always done it – on my own.”

Formerly known as Saurav Gurjar of the Indus Sher tag team with Veer Mahaan, Sanga debuted under the new name in late January as Waller’s bodyguard, helping him defeat Dexter Lumis. Last night’s Gauntlet Match was just Sanga’s second bout since being brought back to the storylines with Waller. He came up short against LA Knight on the February 8 NXT episode.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Waller moving forward, or if they will keep Sanga as a singles competitor.