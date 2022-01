During the January 25th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, Gunther explained why he changed his name from WALTER. Gunther said the name was given to him by his parents but he is putting the past behind him and vowed to forge a new path for Imperium under his true name.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had initially trademarked the term “Gunther Stark” but Stark was dropped after there was public backlash.