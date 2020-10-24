Video: Hall Of Famers Appear For WWE SmackDown Court Segment, Otis To Defend MITB Briefcase Against The Miz

The Miz vs. Otis is now official for Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. Otis’ Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line and the winner will be the man to hold that briefcase for the next several months until it’s cashed in.

The match was made after a “Law & Otis” court room segment during tonight’s SmackDown on FS1 segment, which featured an intro that was a spoof of the “Law & Order” opening. The segment featured Otis, Tucker, The Miz and John Morrison, along with WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Ron Simmons and Teddy Long. JBL was the judge, Simmons was the bailiff, and Long was the court reporter. Miz also had a female actress as his lawyer, but he fired her early on when she said Otis had a good argument. Witnesses called to testify during the hearing were Rey Mysterio, RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, Morrison and Tucker. Miz had accused Otis of emotional distress, wanton destruction of property, creating an unsafe working environment, and Money In the Bank negligence. JBL decided that the first three charges are in the job description of a WWE Superstar, and that the Money In the Bank briefcase holder has one year to cash in his title shot in regards to the last charge. JBL was about to rule in Otis favor when Miz asked to introduce one more key piece of evidence – a black briefcase. It appeared as if the briefcase was loaded with money, and Miz paid JBL off with a bribe. JBL announced Miz vs. Otis for Sunday’s pay-per-view, with the Money In the Bank briefcase on the line.

The 2020 WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view will air live this coming Sunday, October 25 from WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando. Below is the updated card, along with a few shots from tonight’s court room segment:

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

“I Quit” Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (c)

The Miz vs. Otis

Otis’ Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy