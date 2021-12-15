Video: Harland Makes In-Ring Debut On WWE NXT

Harland has made his official WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut. Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Harland squash Guru Raaj in his first pro wrestling match. Raaj put up some offense but Harland dominated the bout, while Joe Gacy watched from ringside.

After the match, Gacy asked Harland if he felt better, but Harland shook his head no. Harland then went back into the ring and slammed Raaj’s face into the mat a few more times. Officials rushed the ring to stop Harland but only Gacy was able to. Gacy then made his exit while Harland followed.

Rapper and noted pro wrestling fan Westside Gunn was sitting at ringside for the Harland vs. Raaj match. The announcers noted that Gunn came to NXT just to witness the in-ring debut of Harland.

WWE later aired a backstage segment where officials and security were trying to get Harland to leave. Harland grabbed WWE Coach/Producer Brian Kendrick and tossed him down a flight of steps. Medics tended to Kendrick while Gacy and Harland watched from the stairs. Vic Joseph later noted on commentary that Kendrick had been transported to a local hospital and is in rough shape with a possible cervical fracture.

Real name Parker Boudreaux, Harland signed with WWE earlier this year as a part of the February Performance Center Class. He gave up college football and came to the company with a strong buzz from social media after being compared to a young Brock Lesnar by many, and praised by Paul Heyman. Boudreaux debuted the Harland character in early October on NXT TV, and began the program with Gacy.