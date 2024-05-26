Video: Hiroshi Tanahashi Wrestles On 5/25 Episode Of AEW Collision

By
Matt Boone
-

The NJPW President appeared for a match on Saturday night in Las Vegas, NV.

Hiroshi Tanahashi was the mystery partner for Claudio Castagnoli and Daniel Garcia in their Trios match against “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer and The Righteous that kicked off this week’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Collision on TBS.

After the match, which Tanahashi helped his team win, AEW President Tony Khan commented on the appearance on X.

“Thank you Mr President Hiroshi Tanahashi for flying to Vegas AEW Double Or Nothing weekend on behalf of NJPW to stand up for AEW versus the hired guns of The Elite on Saturday AEW Collision on TBS TONIGHT,” he wrote.

