Video: Humberto Carrillo Takes Bad Bump At RAW, Backstage News

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Monday’s WWE RAW saw Humberto Carrillo vs. WWE United States Champion Sheamus end with an awkward finish after a bad bump at ringside. The match abruptly ended after Carrillo delivered a Sunset Flip Powerbomb from the apron to the floor. Sheamus landed hard on Carrillo’s knee, and Carrillo signaled for the referee. He was then checked on by the referee, leading to the finish. It should be noted that Sheamus did have his arm raised after the match.

The finish that we saw on RAW was not the planned finish, according to Fightful Select. There is no word yet on how Carrillo is doing after the bad bump, but we will keep you updated.

