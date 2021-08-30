Video: Ikemen Jiro Accepts The Diamond Mine Open Challenge For NXT

Ikemen Jiro has accepted Roderick Strong’s open challenge for tomorrow’s WWE NXT on the USA Network.

In the video seen below Jiro said his idol is NXT Cruiserweight Champion KUSHIDA and he will beat Strong tomorrow night in the open challenge, just like KUSHIDA will once he’s cleared to compete. Here is the updated NXT card for tomorrow-

-Roderick Strong vs. Ikemen Jiro

-LA Knight vs. Johnny Gargano

-Ridge Holland vs. Tommaso Ciampa

-Duke Hudson vs. Kyle O’Reilly

-NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov appears

* Ikemen Jiro accepts the Diamond Mine Open Challenge issued by Roderick