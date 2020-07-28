Video: Impact Preview For Tonight (7/28)

Above is the opening teaser for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS TV. The promo takes a look at several returning and debuting wrestlers, including EC3, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. There are also shots of new World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards and new World Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns.

Regarding EC3, he’s teasing that the feud with TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose will continue tonight.

“#TheNarrative continues. Today. Tonight. #impactonaxstv,” EC3 tweeted today. “Tomorrow. Everyday. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3”

Gallows took to Twitter this morning to hype tonight’s match that will see he and Anderson make their ring returns against Reno Scum.

“See @MachineGunKA & #BigLG make our @IMPACTWRESTLING debut against #RenoScum tonight @ 8pmEST on @AXSTV @Twitch #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore #brotherrating10,” Gallows wrote.

Here is the line up for tonight-

* Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Reno Scum

* Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kimber Lee

* Katie Forbes shares her new photos and launches her website

* A medical update on Rich Swann, via satellite interview, following Slammiversary

* The premiere of the Wrestle House “reality show”