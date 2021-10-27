Video: Imperium Wins The NXT Tag Team Championship At Halloween Havoc

Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner are your new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special saw Barthel and Aichner defeat MSK’s Wes Lee and Nash Carter to win the titles. This was the third and final “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout of the evening, and a NXT Fan of the Night was chosen from the crowd to do the honors. The wheel landed on a Jack O’Lantern Lumberjack Match stipulation.

This is the second title reign for Imperium. MSK began their first reign back at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 1 on April 7, defeating Legado del Fantasma and The Grizzled Young Veterans to win the vacant titles. MSK held the straps for 201 days.