Video: Indi Hartwell Proposes To Dexter Lumis On NXT

It looks like the first-ever WWE NXT wedding will be coming soon.

Tonight’s Takeover 36 go-home edition of NXT on the USA Network saw Indi Hartwell, who also turned 25 on Tuesday, and Dexter Lumis team up to defeat Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in mixed tag team action. This came after Lumis lost the “Love Her or Leave Her” match to Johnny Gargano on last week’s show, but Indi still sided with Lumis. After tonight’s win, Hartwell went to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix at the announce table and grabbed something from her. She then returned to the ring, dropped down on one knee, and proposed to Lumis. After a “yes!” chant from the Capitol Wrestling Center crowd, Lumis said yes, and Hartwell slid the ring on his finger. As seen in the photo below, it looks like the ring features a large eye in the center.

This week’s show also featured a segment earlier in the night where Indi met with Gargano and Candice LeRae to talk about how good her date with Lumis went last week. As noted, LeRae is currently unable to wrestle as she is expecting their first child to arrive in February 2022. WWE released a post-show segment with LeRae and Gargano talking to McKenzie Mitchell after the proposal. Video from the segment can be seen below. LeRae and Gargano talked about how the situation is not good, and they are not happy with the engagement. Gargano said he is essentially the father of the bride, but he’s not paying for the wedding, and he’s upset over how he wasn’t asked for permission, which technically doesn’t apply as Indi popped the question.

There were two wedding angles in the days of the original NXT format, one between Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) and Aksana, and the other between Johnny Curtis (Fandango) and Maxine, but this will be the first wedding for the modern day NXT brand, if it happens.

There is no date for the InDex wedding as of this writing but we will keep you updated.

What a birthday! 💍 — Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) August 18, 2021

Indi did WHAT?! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) August 18, 2021

So many emotions. No heartbreak here in #WWENXT!!!! https://t.co/tOHl86T0Ku — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 18, 2021