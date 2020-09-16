Video: Io Shirai Featured In New Canvas2Canvas Episode

– Below is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring a look at WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai. Shirai is set to face Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match during tomorrow’s NXT episode on the USA Network.

Schamberger noted on Twitter that Canvas 2 Canvas is the longest-running show on WWE’s YouTube channel, and is now airing on Mondays. He noted noted in another recent tweet that the following Superstars and Hall of Famers will be featured in upcoming episodes – Edge on September 21, Chyna on September 28, Select Series Wave 11 on October 2 through 5, Rhea Ripley on October 12, Shawn Michaels on October 19, Randy Savage on October 26, and the Select Series Halloween Edition on October 30 – November 2.