Video: Io Shirai Wins NXT Women’s Championship At TakeOver

Io Shirai is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion. The main event of tonight’s NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event saw Shirai win a Triple Threat over Rhea Ripley and the former champion, Charlotte Flair.

This is Shirai’s first title reign in NXT. Flair won the title back during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 on April 5, by defeating Ripley in singles action. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Takeover main event from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL: