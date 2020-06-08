Video: Io Shirai Wins NXT Women’s Championship At TakeOver

Io Shirai is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion. The main event of tonight’s NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event saw Shirai win a Triple Threat over Rhea Ripley and the former champion, Charlotte Flair.
This is Shirai’s first title reign in NXT. Flair won the title back during Night Two of WrestleMania 36 on April 5, by defeating Ripley in singles action. Below are a few shots from tonight’s Takeover main event from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:
#TheQueen is always just one step ahead. #NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/QPrR0PEYht
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
This is an absolute WAR for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House!!@MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/noGx0qOlW9
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
She the sky. ☁️#NXTTakeOver @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/SzFgPE1wU9
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Dirtiest player in the game. #NXTTakeOver @MsCharlotteWWE @shirai_io @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/yWL82oRFnQ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 8, 2020
KEEP YOUR EYES ON IO SHIRAI.
Sorry, keep your eyes on our NEW #WWENXT #WomensChampion @shirai_io!!!!! #NXTTakeOver #AndNew @MsCharlotteWWE @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/f0dMDLrnBq
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
We love you to the and back.
You deserve it, CHAMP. #AndNew #NXTTakeOver @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/lafLRidAXo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
There's a NEW queen in @WWENXT.
Your winner AND NEEEWWWW NXT Women's Champion, @shirai_io! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/cZwmKO37YD
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 8, 2020
WHOSE HOUSE?@shirai_io's HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/NV95DyG5uX
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) June 8, 2020
Heck of a match!!!!
Huge congratulations to @shirai_io #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/i1su7OE6DX
— Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) June 8, 2020