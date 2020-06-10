Video: Io Shirai’s Championship Plates Installed Before NXT

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Below is new video of Io Shirai getting her custom side plates on the WWE NXT Women’s Title. Shirai won the title by defeating Rhea Ripley and former champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event. She’s set to kick off the new era of her reign on tonight’s NXT episode.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR