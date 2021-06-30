Video: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott Wins The NXT North American Championship

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s Great American Bash go-home edition of NXT on the USA Network was headlined by Scott defeating Bronson Reed to become the new North American Champion.

Tonight’s match saw interference from Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Hit Row had been taunting Reed for the past several weeks, and tonight they challenged him to a match during an earlier backstage segment. Reed granted Scott the title shot, and then dropped the strap in the main event.

This is Scott’s first title reign since signing with WWE in April 2019. Reed just won the title back on the May 18 NXT show, by defeating Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match.

Reed has been rumored for a main roster call-up in the WWE Draft, which takes place on the August 30 RAW and the September 3 SmackDown. He has been brought to recent RAW and SmackDown shows so that officials could get a closer look, and now this title change could be a sign that they plan to call him up sooner.