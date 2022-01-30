Video: Jackass Stars Backstage At The WWE Royal Rumble

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville arrived to The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis and brought three stars from the movie with him – Jason “Wee-Man” Acuña, Jasper Dolphin and Preston Lacy.

WWE posted this video of the Jackass crew calling everyone out, and Austin Theory tweeted photos of a face-off with Knoxville. Knoxville will be a competitor in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match tonight.

https://twitter.com/WWE/status/1487562224424079360