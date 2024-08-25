Video: Jamie Hayter Returns At AEW All In

She’s back!

During the AEW All In: London 2024 “Zero Hour” pre-show from Wembley Stadium in London, England, the highly-anticipated return of Jamie Hayter took place.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion, who has been on the sidelines for several months, made her long-awaited return to confront Saraya during the closing minutes of the official pay-per-view pre-show.

While Saraya and her family, as well as Harley Cameron, were in the ring cutting a promo boasting being the best women’s wrestler from England, the theme for Hayter hit to an explosive pop from the fans inside Wembley Stadium.

Hayter would make her way to the ring as the thunderous ovation grew, taking out members of Saraya’s entourage on her way down the extra long entrance ramp. Finally, she got into the ring and took out Saraya and Saraya’s mother to end the brief surprise return segment.