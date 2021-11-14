Video: Jay Lethal Makes His Debut With AEW At Full Gear PPV

Former Impact Wrestling and longtime Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal made his debut with AEW at the 2021 Full Gear PPV. Lethal issued a challenge to Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title and Guevara accepted the match. The match was made official for Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite.
Footage from Lethal’s interview with Tony Schiavone can be seen below:
.@TheLethalJay has found the #ForbiddenDoor and lays and lays down the challenge to TNT Champion @sammyguevara for #AEWDynamite! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/21DEnOGbQh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021