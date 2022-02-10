Video: Jay White Appears On AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan Comments

Top NJPW star Jay White made his AEW Dynamite debut last night during a backstage segment that saw The Young Bucks and Adam Cole attack Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero). After taking out Romero with a BTE Trigger, the trio went to finish off Beretta until Cole stopped and pointed out White as he approached. They backed off as White sent Beretta flying face-first into a production truck. White then walked away, stopping to nod at The Elite and compliment Matt Jackson on his ear-rings. White was later referenced in another backstage segment with Cole and The Bucks. The brothers looked ahead to defeating RPG Vice on Rampage, and Cole said White can have their backs on Friday’s show. The Bucks pointed to how White was once enemies with the injured Kenny Omega, but once you take the oath to be in The Bullet Club, it’s for life.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter after Dynamite and revealed that he didn’t secure White until Sunday. He brought White in because he botched his own definition of “The Forbidden Door” when first teasing a surprise for tonight’s show. For those who missed them, you can click here for those original tweets Khan made last Friday night. In his post-Dynamite tweet, Khan said he brought White to Dynamite because he heard the fan feedback and wanted to make sure Dynamite was special.

Khan tweeted tonight after Dynamite: “I didn’t secure @JayWhiteNZ until Sunday. I realized after the fact that Friday night I butchered my own definition of Forbidden Door in hyping tonight. I heard the fans’ feedback, & wanted to ensure that tonight was a special #AEWDynamite for all. Thank you everyone who watched!”

White will also appear on AEW Rampage this Friday night, but it appears he has not been signed to a contract. Rampage spoilers can be found here.

White is currently working a storyline in Impact Wrestling with bellow Bullet Club members Guerrillas of Destiny from NJPW, and Chris Bey from Impact. The February 19 No Surrender event will see White take on Eric Young in singles action, while G.O.D. challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. White has made a few appearances for Impact since last year due to their working relationship with NJPW.

