Video: JBL And Swoggle Recreate WrestleMania Moment At Indy Event

WWE Hall of Famer JBL made a surprise appearance at an ACW Wisconsin event and created a WrestleMania moment with former WWE star Swoggle by tossing a trash can at the pro wrestling veteran. JBL did the same thing during his match with Finlay at Wrestlemania 24.
Tonight @JCLayfield shocked the ACW Wisconsin Faithful by showing up in Oshkosh and relived a Wrestlemania moment.
And also announcing himself for Water City Wrestling Con, May 17th 2025!
Tickets on sale THIS SUNDAY! pic.twitter.com/6iXi4gZVxm
— ACW Wisconsin (@ACW_Wisconsin) January 4, 2025