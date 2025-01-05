Video: JBL And Swoggle Recreate WrestleMania Moment At Indy Event

By
James Hetfield
-
(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer JBL made a surprise appearance at an ACW Wisconsin event and created a WrestleMania moment with former WWE star Swoggle by tossing a trash can at the pro wrestling veteran. JBL did the same thing during his match with Finlay at Wrestlemania 24.

You can check out the post below.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR