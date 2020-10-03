Video: Jey Uso Defeats AJ Styles On WWE SmackDown

This week’s WWE SmackDown episode saw Jey Uso pick up a major upset win over AJ Styles in the first match of the night. Uso won clean by pinfall after hitting the Uso Splash.

As noted before, SmackDown on FOX opened up with an in-ring segment to set up Jey vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Hell In a Cell. This was supposed to be Reigns’ Tribal Chief Ceremony, but he interrupted Paul Heyman and called out his cousin instead. The storyline was that Reigns did not want to be called the Tribal Chief because Jey wouldn’t acknowledge him as the Tribal Chief during their match at Clash of Champions last week.

Here are clips from the opening segment and match: