Video: Jey Uso Turns Heel On Daniel Bryan

Jey Uso has turned heel.

The main event of tonight’s post-Hell In a Cell edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Uso defeat Daniel Bryan to qualify for the men’s Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series. Earlier in the night Jey was confronted by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who told him he had until the end of the night to “fall in line” following Jey’s “I Quit” Cell loss to Reigns at WWE Hell In a Cell this past Sunday. That segment saw things get heated between the two as Reigns told him that their whole family has endorsed him as The Tribal Chief. Reigns came down during the main event and watched from ringside as his cousin defeated Bryan to earn the Survivor Series spot. After the clean win, Reigns entered the ring and faced off with Uso. Jey took the mic and said he’s with Reigns now, Reigns is the head of the table. Jey turned his attention back to Bryan on the mat, and delivered a superkick and a top rope splash as fans booed him. Uso then yelled out about how he’s with Reigns now, he understands Reigns, and loves him. Reigns pointed back to Bryan and told Reigns to make Bryan understand now. Uso then pulled Bryan out of the ring and worked him over before putting him through the announce table with a big top rope splash. Reigns watched from the ring and smirked as Uso mounted Bryan with lefts and rights on top of the table debris. SmackDown went off the air with Uso watching as Reigns exited the ring, stopping to smirk in the camera.

Reigns tweeted after SmackDown went off the air and said Jey is finally starting to understand.

“A hard lesson you’re finally starting to understand… one step at a time, Uce, one step at a time. #Levels,” he wrote.

There’s no word on where WWE is headed with this new storyline development on Reigns and Uso. Uso is now on the men’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series, while Reigns will face WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match that same night.

Stay tuned for more on Uso and Reigns. Below are several shots of tonight’s closing match and segment from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando, along with Reigns’ full tweet: