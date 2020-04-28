Video: Jinder Mahal Reacts To His Return On Raw

Jinder Mahal says he feels disrespected after making his WWE return during last night’s RAW episode on the USA Network. As noted, Mahal returned last night and picked up an easy win over Akira Tozawa. The former WWE Champion had been out of action since June 15, 2019 after suffering a patellar tendon rupture at a WWE live event in Denver, CO. He underwent knee surgery in late June and returned this week on RAW with a much slimmer build.

Jinder spoke to a WWE reporter, as seen in the video above, and issued a warning for everyone else.

“Congratulations? You want to congratulate me? I feel disrespected,” The Modern Day Maharaja said. “I feel disrespected by my peers, by the WWE Universe. People thought I was gone for good. I was injured, I had knee surgery… they felt that was it. I’m a former United States Champion, a former WWE Champion. I haven’t forgotten that. Akira Tozawa hasn’t forgotten that, and I strongly suggest all of you do not forget.”

Stay tuned for updates on what’s next for Jinder on the red brand. Below is footage from last night’s return match: