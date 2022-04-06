Video: Joe Gacy And Harland Hold Rick Steiner Hostage On NXT 2.0

2022 WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner has been abducted by Joe Gacy and Harland.

The main event of tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT 2.0 saw new NXT Champion Bron Breakker retain his title over Gunther. The episode also featured various backstage vignettes from Gacy and Harland that were shown throughout the show, with Gacy talking about family and chaos.

After the main event win, Breakker stood tall with the NXT Title as the show was about to go off the air. Steiner suddenly appeared on the big screen and called him by his name, “Bronson!”

Rick congratulated Bron on his win and making him proud. The camera then zoomed out and we saw Rick was being held in a cage, tied up. Bron looked on as Gacy then appeared and said he had been telling Bron how family was everything. Harland came walking around the cage with a chain in his hands. Gacy then said we’ll see if they can teach this old dog some new tricks. Harland smacked the cage with his chain as Gacy covered the camera with his hand and NXT faded to black and went off the air.

There’s no word on what’s next for the new Steiner – Gacy storyline, but it looks like Harland or Gacy will end up challenging Breakker for the NXT Title, perhaps with Steiner’s safety on the line in a “Dog-Faced Gremlin In a Cage” bout.

Rick and his brother, Scott Steiner, were inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame Class during WrestleMania 38 Weekend this past Friday. Bron also opened tonight’s show and talked about how his first WrestleMania Weekend was full of ups & downs. He admitted he failed at Stand & Deliver but wouldn’t make any excuses for the loss to Dolph Ziggler, but then he got the chance to go to WrestleMania and was inspired by names like RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin. That got Breakker thinking about two things. One – he will headline WrestleMania one day, and two – he wasn’t leaving Dallas without the NXT Title. That’s how Bron picked himself up, dusted off, and challenged Ziggler to regain the NXT Title on last night’s RAW.

Breakker’s promo was then interrupted by Imperium, which led to Gunther challenging him to the title match main event.

