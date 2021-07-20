Video: John Cena Cuts Promo On Roman Reigns At RAW

John Cena opened tonight’s WWE RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and called out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for a match at SummerSlam. As noted, Cena made his big WWE return after Sunday’s Money In the Bank main event, which saw Reigns retain his title over WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Cena simply faced off with Reigns and taunted him in his face with the “you can’t see me!” gesture.

Cena kicked off tonight’s RAW and mentioned headlining a huge SummerSlam event and achieving a potential record-breaking 17th world title win, but said he came back to WWE to challenge Reigns, because Reigns is an asshole. WWE tried to censor the line, but fans chanted “asshole!” at Reigns, who was not there. Cena then cut a promo on Reigns and said he needs to be knocked down a peg. Cena said “this pathetic Roman Reigns Experience” has gone on long enough, and that Reigns is an “arrogant, self-absorbed, over-hyped, over-protected, over-exposed gimmick who’s not as over as he says he is.”

Cena then used loud crowd reactions to show Reigns that the fans will tell you how good you are, if you really are that good. Cena closed the promo by warning that he will be at Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, and can’t wait to see Reigns. The in-ring segment ended with Cena and Riddle having a “Bro! Bro?” exchange as Riddle came out for the six-man opening match, with The Viking Raiders vs. John Morrison and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos.