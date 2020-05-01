Video: John Cena Delivers “Commencement Keynote” For Graduation Celebration From Dr. Seuss Enterprises

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is participating in the new “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Virtual Graduation Celebration” from Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

The campaign was launched to honor all students and educators of the class of 2020 as many standard celebrations have been canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The virtual celebration was officially launched on the Dr. Seuss Facebook page today.

Cena, a best-selling children’s author himself, delivered the “commencement keynote” today. He posted a video featuring a reading of “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” that he did for the campaign. You can see that full video below.

Cena captioned the video with, “To #grads2020: Enjoy the victory of graduation. Do not forget all the things that brought you to this moment. To recognize your accomplishment I am sharing a reading from @DrSeuss #OhThePlacesYoullGo as part of a special #ohtheplaces2020 celebration.”

