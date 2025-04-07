Video: John Cena Returns In Action-Packed “Peacemaker” Season 2 Teaser

A new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated second season of Peacemaker has officially been released, giving fans their first glimpse of John Cena’s return as the unfiltered, ultra-violent antihero.

The character of Peacemaker first gained massive popularity following Cena’s breakout performance in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021), which led to the creation of the Peacemaker spin-off series on MAX (formerly HBO Max). The first season premiered in 2022 and was met with critical acclaim, quickly becoming one of the platform’s most-watched original shows. Its season finale even set a record for the biggest single-day release for an HBO Max Original series at the time.

James Gunn returns as writer and director for Season 2, with a cast that includes Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji. The show follows Cena’s Peacemaker—an eccentric “hero” who values peace above all else, to the point of killing anyone (even innocents) to achieve it.

Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025, with HBO officially confirming Cena’s return in the lead role.

You can check out the brand-new teaser trailer below: