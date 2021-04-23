Video: John Cena Works Out For His 44th Birthday

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter today, on his 44th birthday, and showed off his physique while joking with comedian John Oliver.

Cena and Oliver share a birthday, and apparently a disciplined passion for fitness, according to Cena. He joked that they’ve both agreed to motivate each other by posting their progress on social media.

You can see Cena’s workout clip below from his Twitter, along with the photoshopped graphic of Oliver that he posted to Instagram: