Video: Johnny Gargano Wins NXT North American Championship At Halloween Havoc

Johnny Gargano is your new WWE NXT North American Champion. Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special opened up with Gargano defeating Damian Priest to capture the title. The match was held under Devil’s Playground rules under the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” gimmick. Host Shotzi Blackheart spun the wheel and picked the stipulation.
The finish saw a mystery man wearing a Scream mask and a black robe appear for the assist. The mystery man gave Gargano a steel pipe to use on Priest, then brought him a tombstone, which was a part of the set. Gargano smashed the tombstone over Priest and knocked him down below to the concrete, then pinned him for the title change. This is Gargano’s second reign with the NXT North American Title, making him the first-ever Superstar to hold the belt twice. Priest won the vacant title back on August 22 at the “Takeover: XXX” event by winning a Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match over Gargano, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and The Velveteen Dream.
Get on THIS level of excitement! 🎸 @ArcherOfInfamy defends his #NXTNATitle RIGHT NOW! #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/xWp9Bz3q4E
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
This is what @JohnnyGargano thinks of your childhood nostalgia. 🎃 #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/NQVjbzDOaO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
It's time to SPIN THE WHEEL at #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! pic.twitter.com/mMT0ZT3xMh
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
The WHEELS vs. @JohnnyGargano rivalry continues…@ArcherOfInfamy will defend his #NXTNATitle in a 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐥'𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡!!! 😈 #HalloweenHavoc @ShotziWWE pic.twitter.com/VzXqfGf3ZY
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
𝐍𝐎 Count Outs
𝐍𝐎 Disqualifications
𝐅𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞
𝐀𝐍𝐘𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐆𝐎𝐄𝐒…
Welcome to the #DevilsPlayground. Let's have some fun. 😈 #WWENXT #NXTNATitle @ArcherOfInfamy @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/8O8xgAUw51
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
We have reached a baton/kendo stick stalemate, folks. #NXTNATitle #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/PkNoELSFTm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
The #NXTNATitle is on the line in the #DevilsPlayground Match!
What a way to kick off #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc! 🎃👻😈 pic.twitter.com/BJbWmzj6wY
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
.@ArcherOfInfamy just rocked WALDO'S WORLD. 🤯#WWENXT #NXTNATitle #HalloweenHavoc @VicJosephWWE @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/wmRCPq3cTs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 29, 2020
This isn't going to end well. #NXTNATitle #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/gXnRgqHzgT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
SCREAM? #WWENXT #NXTNATitle #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/drCGbHARHy
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
REUNITED.
Congratulations to your FIRST-EVER 2x #WWENXT #NorthAmericanChampion, @JohnnyGargano! #AndNew #HalloweenHavoc #NXTNATitle pic.twitter.com/EFsxQceGr1
— WWE (@WWE) October 29, 2020
Goodnight, @ArcherOfInfamy. #WWENXT #NXTNATitle #HalloweenHavoc @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/jCDjl5p1Db
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020
Where there's a WHEEL, there's a @JohnnyGargano Way.#AndNew #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/mZV2zt5HMc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 29, 2020