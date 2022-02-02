Video: Johnny Knoxville Confronts Sami Zayn At Jackass Forever Red Carpet

The Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville feud continued at the Jackass Forever world premiere on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

We noted before how Zayn revealed that he was attending the movie premiere to confront Knoxville. This came after Knoxville and Zayn both spoke to Megan Morant after the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday and indicated that their feud was not over.

In an update, below is video of Knoxville confronting Zayn on the Jackass Forever red carpet last night. Knoxville interrupted while Zayn was talking to reporters about Knoxville “messing with him” for a month in WWE. Zayn was escorted away from the area by security and Knoxville hit him with a cattle prod. Zayn later went live on Instagram to react and bash Knoxville some more.

WWE covered the incident at the premiere and wrote, “Is this the end of the rivalry between Zayn and Knoxville or does Knoxville have more planned for the In-Zayn Superstar?”

On a related note, Drew McIntyre and his wife represented WWE with the Jackass Forever crew last night, as seen in the photos below.

Stay tuned for more on Zayn and Knoxville. You can see related shots from the premiere below:

It’s go time!!!

Headed to the #jackassforever world premiere!

See you soon, Johnny Knoxville :) pic.twitter.com/uF5G92hMTL — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) February 2, 2022