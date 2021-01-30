Video: Jon Moxley Makes Return To NJPW

Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW after a lengthy absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the end of this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, Moxley attacked KENTA following the main event match and seemingly accepted KENTA’s challenge for an IWGP U.S. Championship match.
