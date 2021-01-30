Video: Jon Moxley Makes Return To NJPW

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Jon Moxley made his return to NJPW after a lengthy absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At the end of this week’s episode of NJPW Strong, Moxley attacked KENTA following the main event match and seemingly accepted KENTA’s challenge for an IWGP U.S. Championship match.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR