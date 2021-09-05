Video: Jon Moxley Wins GCW Title and Is Confronted By Nick Gage

Jon Moxley defeated Matt Cardona to win the GCW World title at Saturday night’s GCW The Art of War Games event in Chicago, IL. Moxley was confronted by Nick Gage after the match. Moxley told Gage that if Gage wants a title match, he knows where to find Moxley.

Jon Moxley came out as Matt Cardona’s mystery opponent and won the GCW Championship 😱 (via @luchaoutsiders) pic.twitter.com/oINmQT5v97 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) September 5, 2021