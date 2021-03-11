Video: Jordan Devlin Announces Return To NXT To Confront Santos Escobar

WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin is headed back to the main NXT brand in the United States next week. Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network featured a pre-recorded segment of NXT Cruiserweight Champion Devlin at the airport in Ireland. He mentioned the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” two-night event during WrestleMania 37 Week, and mentioned that his travel ban from the COVID-19 pandemic has been lifted.

Devlin then declared that he is coming to NXT next Wednesday night, which is bad news for NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. Escobar later confronted NXT General Manager William Regal and expressed how he wasn’t happy with Devlin’s announcement, declaring that he is the only true NXT Cruiserweight Champion. It looks like Devlin vs. Escobar to unify the Cruiserweight Titles will take place at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” next month.

Devlin won the title on January 25, 2020 at WWE Worlds Collide, by winning a Fatal 4 Way over former champion Angel Garza, Travis Banks and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, but he was stripped of the title a few months later due to being unable to defend as he was stuck in the UK because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Escobar then won an eight-man tournament and captured the vacant NXT Cruiserweight Title on the June 3, 2020 NXT show. WWE ended up changing the billing from the new Interim Cruiserweight Champion to the new Cruiserweight Champion before Escobar won the strap Devlin spent several months out of the ring as NXT UK was temporarily shutdown due to COVID-19. The brand returned in November 2020 and Devlin finally returned to action in March of this year, retaining the title over Travis Banks in his first match back. Since then he has defeated Levi Muir in a non-title match, retained three times over Amir Jordan, Oliver Carter, and Ben Carter, and defeated Dave Mastiff in another non-title match.