Video: Jordan Devlin Cuts Promo On Santos Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Title

WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin has not forgot about the NXT Cruiserweight Title. This week’s NXT UK episode featured a promo from Devlin where he issued a warning to current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. You can see that promo below. Devlin still has his original title belt and insists that what Escobar has is just a replica.

Devlin won the title back on January 25 at WWE Worlds Collide, by winning a Fatal 4 Way over former champion Angel Garza, Travis Banks and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, but he was stripped of the title a few months later due to being unable to defend as he was stuck in the UK because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Escobar then won an eight-man tournament and captured the vacant NXT Cruiserweight Title on the June 3 NXT show. WWE ended up changing the billing from the new Interim Cruiserweight Champion to the new Cruiserweight Champion.

“So I’ve been in pro wrestling now for 18 years,” Devlin said. “That’s 2/3 of my life that I’ve dedicated to this sport, that’s 18 years of grasping and struggling and sacrificing to prove that I’m the best in the world at what I do, and that’s exactly what I did this year at Worlds Collide in Houston, Texas, and every single sacrifice that I made was all worth it. So, I guess you could put it down to bad luck, finally hit your stride after 18 years and then something like this happens. Your visas are frozen, and you have the rug pulled out from under you. It’s just kind of wrong. So, then I’m home and I turn on the TV and I see William Regal make an announcement. They’re going to have a glorified #1 contender’s tournament for my championship, but it gets worse, because I started to notice a change in the branding over the weeks, and it makes me wonder – did you think I wouldn’t notice? Let me make one thing perfectly clear. I’m not one of these stooges you see running around in a ‘Property of the Performance Center’ t-shirts. Jordan Devlin is the property of absolutely no one. I am self-made, pound for pound, the best professional wrestler on this planet. This goes out to every man under 205 on that roster. See this right here? This belongs to me. Until you tap me out, until you pin my shoulders on the mat, that little replica title over there doesn’t mean a thing. This is the one real Cruiserweight Championship of the world. It stays here, it belongs to me, and if you want it back you better send someone to come and take it from me.”

Escobar responded on Twitter and recalled how he was congratulated by Triple H. He tweeted, “Ok… since we’re quoting… lemme quote a more credited source: ‘Every bit of that #WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship was about seizing opportunity. Congratulations to @EscobarWWE … a division changing talent and it’s STILL ALL his. #NXTTakeOver’ -@TripleH”