Video: Kacy Catanzaro Responds To Mask Controversy

WWE NXT Superstar Kacy Catanzaro took to Twitter this week to issue a video response after receiving heat from fans over not wearing COVID-19 masks. Catanzaro was criticized on social media for the past week after she and friends were seen on video visiting a restaurant over the weekend, and not wearing COVID-19 masks. This criticism came after Catanzaro and others, including boyfriend Ricochet, were knocked by fans on social media over her recent birthday celebration and New Year’s Eve party.

In the video below, Catanzaro addressed the concern and explained why she was not wearing a mask in the video, and talked about how she does wear the masks when she’s supposed to. She also noted that she receives COVID-19 tests at least once a week.

“What’s up Twitter? I just wanted to get on here and be able to talk to everyone for a minute,” she said. “I know people are concerned that I was at a restaurant over the weekend. I want everyone to know that I hear you and I appreciate the concern. Here where I live in Florida, restaurants are open to a certain capacity. We wear a mask when we go in, when we leave, really anytime that we aren’t sitting down at our table we have to have a mask, but when we are sitting down to eat or drink, we are allowed to take our masks off, and I know that that’s the part that people saw that people were upset with. I’m sorry for anybody that is upset and I understand your concern and I want you to know that I do care about the safety of others around me, and myself, and I follow all of the protocol. Luckily for me with work we get tested at least once a week if not twice sometimes, and I carry my hand sanitizer and [inaudible] with me everywhere, and everywhere that we have to, I wear my mask. I’m sorry that this moment made people think otherwise but I just want you all to know that I hear you, I appreciate the concern, I’m looking out for the safety of others around me as well as trying to take care of myself the best I can, and I wish the best for everybody else.”

Catanzaro ended the video by blowing a kiss to the viewers.

Catanzaro has appeared on NXT TV for the past two weeks with partner Kayden Carter, which means she has not tested positive for the coronavirus.

The original video was from Catanzaro’s own Instagram account, but has since been deleted. You can see her new video response below, along with footage of the original clip that was captured by a fan: