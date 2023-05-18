Video: Karen Jarrett Debuts With AEW On This Week’s Dynamite

Karen Jarrett made her debut with the company during this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, when she assisted her husband Jeff.
Jeff was about to be hit with FTR’s Big Rig when Karen entered the ring and delivered a low blow. Team Jarrett was able to lay out FTR with guitar shots as a result of this.
Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here is a clip from her debut:
