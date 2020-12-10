Video: Karrion Kross Returns On NXT

Karrion Kross has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network saw Kross attack Damian Priest from behind as Priest was headed to the ring to confront Austin Theory and new NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano.

Kross destroyed Priest on the stage and left him laying near a production area. He then walked right to the parking lot and got into his car, where Scarlett was waiting, and sped away as NXT went back to commercial.

Priest’s return was set up earlier in the show during the opening segment with NXT Champion Finn Balor. Balor cut a promo on being back but was interrupted by Priest, Pete Dunne and Kyle O’Reilly. Scarlett ended up coming out to confront Balor on the stage but before she could speak, Balor told her to give a message to Kross – that when he’s ready to return, Balor is ready to face him. Priest then insulted Scarlett and Kross from the ring as she looked on and smiled. Scarlett walked off as the camera focused on the Kross logo on the big screen.

WWE has not confirmed the Kross vs. Priest match as of this writing, but we will keep you updated.

Kross has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder during his NXT Title win over Keith Lee at the “Takeover: XXX” event on August 23 during SummerSlam Weekend. He relinquished the title on August 26, and has been off TV since that night. A vignette for Kross’ return aired this past Sunday during the “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

Stay tuned for more on Kross’ return. Below are related shots from tonight’s show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando:

