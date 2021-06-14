Video: Karrion Kross Speaks On Retaining The NXT Championship At TakeOver

WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross says he punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT by winning the “Takeover: In Your House” main event. Sunday’s Fatal 5 Way main event saw Kross retain over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano, by making O’Reilly pass out in the Kross Jacket submission. As seen below, a camera man caught up with Scarlett and Kross after the show.

“Tell them,” Scarlett said as she camera man approached. He responded-

“You know what looks good? This, on me. You know what doesn’t look good? People talking trash for three weeks and not being able to back it up. NXT ‘Takeover: In Your House’ – my house. You want to say this company’s behind me? You damn right they are because I don’t give them a choice. Because no matter where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll, and tonight I just punched a hole through the Mount Rushmore of NXT.”

Kross also tweeted after Takeover and wrote-

“In MY House, I make the rules. Rule Number 1 : Fall And Pray. [hourglass emoji]”