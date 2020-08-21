Video: Karrion Kross Trains For Keith Lee At TakeOver

Below is new video of Karrion Kross training for his match with WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee at Saturday’s “Takeover: XXX” event. Scarlett is also featured in the video.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Trending Articles
Former WWE Star Orlando Jordan Accused Of Preying On Young Males
There is an interesting note in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter on the whereabouts of former WWE Superstar Orlando Jordan. Dave...
The Rock Reveals A Sneak Peek At His New PR3 Sneakers
The Rock and Under Armour are preparing to release his next shoe, the Project Rock 3’s. Rock and Under Armour have found major success together...
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For The Forgotten Sons Before They Were Pulled From...
As we reported back in June, The Forgotten Sons were pulled from television after locker room backlash over tweets Jaxson Ryker made supporting President...
Report: Shane McMahon Possibly Taking Over RAW Creative
WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is reportedly considering another major creative shakeup that would see Shane McMahon take over the RAW brand from...
Sonya Deville Testifies Against Alleged Stalker, More Details Revealed
WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville testified at a pre-trial bail hearing for Phillip Arnold Thomas II earlier today. Thomas, a 24 year old from...
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: andypwm@gmail.com