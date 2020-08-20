Video: Keith Lee And Drew McIntyre Spar Ahead Of SummerSlam Weekend

– WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently got together for a Championship Sparring Session to promote SummerSlam Weekend. Video from the in-ring session can be seen below, featuring Lee and McIntyre sparring in the ring and discussing various subjects. Saturday’s NXT “Takeover: XXX” event will see Lee defend against Karrion Kross. Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam main event will feature McIntyre defending against Randy Orton.
