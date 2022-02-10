Video: Keith Lee Debuts On AEW Dynamite

Keith Lee made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite and defeated Isiah Kassidy in a Face of The Revolution Ladder Match qualifier, earning his spot at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The winner of the ladder match will receive a future title shot against TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Lee’s new AEW theme song is called “I Am” and was created by AEW music producer Mikey Rukus. You can hear the theme below, along with video footage of the debut.

Also below are reactions to Lee’s debut from his fiancee Mia Yim and AEW President Tony Khan.