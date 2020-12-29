Video: Keith Lee Earns WWE Championship Match On Next Week’s RAW

Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the first RAW of 2021.
Tonight’s RAW saw Lee defeat Sheamus in the opener, which was a #1 contender’s match to determine the next challenger for McIntyre. WWE then confirmed Lee vs. McIntyre for next Monday’s Legends Night edition of RAW on the USA Network.
Stay tuned for more on next week’s Legends Night edition of RAW. Below are a few shots from tonight’s #1 contender’s match on RAW:
