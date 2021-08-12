Video: Keith Lee Explains Why He Was Away From RAW

Keith Lee has recorded a six-minute video to explain his long absence from WWE television in the first half of 2021.

Lee said he contracted COVID-19 in January and was out during that month because of that and put over his girlfriend Mia Yim for taking care of him. He said Yim only got COVID-19 because she chose to stay with him and take care of him, knowing full well her Royal Rumble participation would be out of the window.

After returning for one match in early February, WWE doctors contacted him and told him that there was something wrong in his blood work and heart. Lee said that he had an inflammation and was not allowed to do anything except a light walk because there were fears that doing anything more than that would result in death.

During those three to four months, Lee fought death a few times and said that the first two MRIs he had were really bad and then WWE decided to send him to Pittsburgh for more testing. Fortunately, after several months, the inflammation in his heart started to go down to normal and was told he can try and get back in some sort of shape. Lee said he wasn’t 100% sure he’d make it to Dallas for his return on Raw but now he’s healthy and that’s all he could ask for. Lee thanked everyone for the great messages he received throughout his time away from the ring and can’t wait to keep showing everyone what it means to be limitless.

You can see Lee’s full video below-

The first recording of this went over 13 minutes…..so I said and detailed far less, but I said enough.https://t.co/AtvGzJF7FX — Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 12, 2021