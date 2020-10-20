Video: Keith Lee Says He’s Not Done With Braun Strowman

Keith Lee says he is not finished with Braun Strowman. Last night’s Raw episode featured Strowman pinning Lee after what looked like an accidental low blow. Lee came back after the match and attacked Strowman, hitting a low blow kick to put him down.

As seen in the video below Lee spoke after RAW and said the war with Strowman is not over. He said:

“How did it… who gives a crap about how tall I stood? Did you see what happened to me? What happened be-twitched my legs. Braun Strowman is supposed to be a monster, a monster among men. No monster takes shortcuts, no monster evades competition, no monster would run from me in such a ridiculous manner. I am pissed. That’s how I feel and I guarantee you this is far from over, and The Monster shall be set aflame by a dragon.”