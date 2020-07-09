Video: Keith Lee Wins NXT Championship In Winner Takes All Match

Keith Lee is now the WWE NXT Champion and the NXT North American Champion. The “Winner Takes All” main event of tonight’s NXT Great American Bash Night 2 episode saw Lee defeat Adam Cole to become a dual champion, the first-ever for the brand. Cole went into the match as the NXT Champion.

This is Lee’s first reign with the NXT Title. Cole won the title back on June 1, 2019 at the “Takeover: XXV” event by defeating Johnny Gargano, and held the title for 403 days. Lee has been North American Champion since defeating Roderick Strong on January 22 of this year during a NXT TV episode. There was no interference in tonight’s main event, but we saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett watching Lee’s post-match celebration from a room up high inside the building. NXT went off the air with Lee celebrating after an annoyed Kross stared down at him from up high.

Here are photos & videos of the match: