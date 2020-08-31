Video: Keith Lee Wins Official PPV Debut At Payback

Tonight’s WWE Payback event saw Keith Lee defeat Randy Orton in his official main roster pay-per-view debut as a member of the RAW roster. The match ended out of nowhere after Lee took the second rope draping DDT from Orton. Lee then blocked the RKO and hit the Spirit Bomb for the pin to win, surprising everyone.

The match ran just 6 minutes and 40 seconds, with Orton dominating most of the action. Lee did debut a new theme song before the match. The theme change came after a significant amount of negative criticism over the theme he came to RAW with this past Monday.

Below are several shots of Lee vs. Orton from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida: