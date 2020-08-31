Video: Keith Lee Wins Official PPV Debut At Payback

Tonight’s WWE Payback event saw Keith Lee defeat Randy Orton in his official main roster pay-per-view debut as a member of the RAW roster. The match ended out of nowhere after Lee took the second rope draping DDT from Orton. Lee then blocked the RKO and hit the Spirit Bomb for the pin to win, surprising everyone.
The match ran just 6 minutes and 40 seconds, with Orton dominating most of the action. Lee did debut a new theme song before the match. The theme change came after a significant amount of negative criticism over the theme he came to RAW with this past Monday.
Below are several shots of Lee vs. Orton from the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:
For he is . #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/wdfmY6Uso2
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
He's hearing voices. #WWEPayback @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/sjoizIhle3
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
"My name is @RandyOrton. I am The #LegendKiller, and I DEMAND your RESPECT!"
Trust us when we say, this chop was LOUD. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/3TcZ70IuLO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
PAYBACK. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/hO0p00Gbnm
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Is @RandyOrton…. basking? #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/52GqCqLqUU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
This sentence is real: @RealKeithLee has DEFEATED @RandyOrton at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/wY98QGKV11
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
While @RandyOrton wants respect, @RealKeithLee reminds him to . #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/hmNCkySIST
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
BASK!!!@RealKeithLee just defeated @RandyOrton!!!#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/0PasYRyCpT
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 31, 2020
The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat!@RealKeithLee@RandyOrton#WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/kskdB3vWro
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 31, 2020
Basssk in his gloooory,
Basssk in his gloooory
In his @WWE PPV debut @RealKeithLee defeats @RandyOrton! #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/ItlQW2MrVq
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 31, 2020
You can hear and feel this .gif #WWEPayback
(via @WWENetwork) pic.twitter.com/CP7JLaipCk
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 31, 2020
While @RandyOrton wants respect, @RealKeithLee reminds him to . #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/hmNCkySIST
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Admit it, you love to see it. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/xr3BlHEh5a
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020