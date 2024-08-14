Kelly Kelly Interested In Part-Time WWE Return

Former WWE Superstar and former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview, during which she spoke about how she is interested in a return to WWE now that Paul “Triple H” Levesque is in charge, but how it would have to be a part-time schedule.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how she would be interested in WWE return now that Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque is in charge: “I didn’t really work under Triple H when I was there. Vince was still there, but I feel like I worked with Hunter when Hunter came back. It was like wrestling. So I mean I’ve been back for the Rumbles and stuff, and it’s cool to see Hunter just kind of take over. I love Triple H. When we worked together, he was great to work with. I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome.”

On how if she were to return to WWE it would have to be a part-time schedule: “I definitely don’t think I could do full-time, especially with the twins, and then I talk about wanting one more baby, so I don’t know. I would definitely come back part-time. My dream is for my twins to watch me in the ring one day. Wait until they’re old enough to see their mom doing that and watching their mom. I’m just so excited for them to get old enough where they really get it. But seeing them, how excited they were watching [SummerSlam], I was like, oh my gosh, this is cool.”