Video: Kenny Omega And Impact Stars Brawl To End Hard To Kill Go Home Show

This week’s Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling featured a big brawl with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers going up against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns. These two teams will do battle in Saturday’s six-man main event.

The brawl started after Karl Anderson lost to Swann in a main event match where the others were banned from ringside. After the match, Omega and Doc Gallows attacked The Motor City Machine Guns backstage. Anderson and Swann ended up joining their partners and the show went off the air with the brawl continuing.

Remember to join us this Saturday for live Hard To Kill coverage. Below is video from last night’s main event and brawl: