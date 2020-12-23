Video: Kenny Omega Appears On Impact Again This Week

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared with Impact Wrestling Executive Vice President Don Callis during last night’s Impact episode, for the third straight week. This week’s segment featured Callis and Omega at a photo shoot with Callis recalling how a Omega, at 11 years old, told him that he wanted to run pro wrestling one day. Omega said he was always meant to be AEW World Champion, calling it the only title that is “worth a damn.”

They went on and Callis compared Omega’s arrival in Impact to a Christmas gift, calling him 7 stars right out of the womb. Callis also said if more kids were like Omega, then maybe he would’ve had children. Omega added that he is often imitated but never duplicated, and Callis wished everyone a Happy Holidays to end the segment.

As noted, last night’s Impact Year In Review Part 1 also featured another appearance by AEW boss Tony Khan and AEW announcer Tony Schiavone. Khan addressed the Hard To Kill main event, and invited Impact stars to come to Dynamite this week. You can click here for details and video from that segment.

You can see this week’s Impact segment with Omega and Callis below.