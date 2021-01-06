Video: Kenny Omega Appears On Impact Again Tonight

Impact World Champion Rich Swann vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson has been announced for the Hard To Kill go-home edition of Impact Wrestling, which airs next Tuesday night. The Swann vs. Anderson non-title match was announced after a big attack angle on tonight’s Impact show. The others in the feud will be banned from ringside next Tuesday night.

As we’ve noted, the Hard To Kill main event on January 16 will feature Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Anderson, Doc Gallows.

The angle on tonight’s show saw Swann, Sabin and Shelley approach Omega’s tour bus in the back and start knocking on the door. They were blindsided by Omega, Gallows and Anderson attacking them from the side. Omega and The Good Brothers ended up beating down Swann and The MCMG, then joking that the “babyfaces are easy to kill.”

