Video: Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson AEW Match Officially Announced

On the September 15th 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson challenged Kenny Omega to a match. Don Callis was against the match taking place but Omega accepted and it was announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite in New York City.

AEW is taping both Dynamite and Rampage next Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY with the September 24th Rampage being a two-hour show. Here are the matches that were confirmed during Dynamite:

* Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson (Dynamite)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black (Dynamite)

* MJF vs. Brian Pillman Jr. (Dynamite)

* Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho for the AEW women’s title (Dynamite)

* FTR vs. Sting and Darby Allin (Dynamite)

* Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki (Dynamite)

* CM Punk vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (Rampage)

* Adam Cole and Young Bucks vs. Christian Cage and the Jurassic Express (Rampage)

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page (Rampage)